READING, Pa. – Acting on a request from the Berks County Planning Commission, the Reading Planning Commission voted Tuesday night to table the final land development plans for Holy Trinity Church of God, a proposed 6.4-acre campus at 1541 Montgomery St.
Planning solicitor Michelle R. Mayfield said she received a letter from the county solicitor asking that the plan be tabled until they engage the services of an engineer to evaluate a pipe for the control of stormwater at the site.
"The county has requested we withhold approval until this issue gets a little bit further down the road," Mayfield said. "It's my understanding that there may be language added to the standard city agreements. That will be based on their discovery once they get the engineering involved to evaluate the existing pipe."
The property is historically significant, as it is the site of the last farm within the city, which operated until the 1940s.
Holy Trinity Church of God, which is currently located at 130 W. Buttonwood St., plans to construct a sanctuary building that can accommodate up to 275 people, an administration center and an 89-space parking lot.
Plans also call for the preservation of an 1867 farmhouse to be used as a rectory or as a rental property and an existing blacksmith shop.
Jerome Skrincosky, a planning consultant for the city from Hawk Valley Associates, said most other outstanding issues with the plan have been satisfied.
"This plan has advanced significantly, whereas a lot of things have been put into play by other agencies," Skrincosky said. "The Bern Township municipal authority has issued review letters with regards to sanitary sewage, and the plan was sent to the county Parks and Recreation Department for its review of the stormwater management easement."
Tim Krall, an engineer representing public works, noted that City Council on Monday night introduced a proposed ordinance to establish a no-parking zone on Lackawanna Street near the two drive entrances for the proposed church.
The no-parking zone was requested by the church for the purpose of improving the vehicle and pedestrian traffic safety conditions.
Planning Chairman Wayne Bealer said the plan was more complex than most because it also involved approvals from Bern Township and the Berks County Planning Commission.
"I want to commend the applicant and everyone who is working on this plan for getting it this far," Bealer said.