READING, Pa. – There was only one voting matter on the Reading Planning Commission’s agenda for its meeting Tuesday night.
In the end, the commission voted to table the request for a preliminary/final plan.
The property in question is 810 Windsor St., an over 100-year-old building that at one time was the manufacturing facility for the Jackson Rope Co.
The developer wants approval for the adaptive reuse of the existing three-story commercial building into eight apartment units and one street-level commercial unit.
The property is between Windsor and Douglas streets and has existing handicapped and other parking spaces.
The developer plans to add a 1,153-square-foot addition to “square off” the outline of the building and provide additional living space.
Tim Krall of the Reading Public Works Department noted that the impervious addition “triggers a review of the stormwater planning, especially as it regards water quality.”
He also said that he found the “parking is adequate” but he did not see parking spaces mandated under the Americans with Disabilities Act on the plan.
Developer Dan Laudenslager pointed out that the latest plans showed ADA spaces as well as a ramp that accesses the first floor.
Krall also noted that the “pavement on the Windsor side looks a little rough” but probably passes muster.
Commission member William Cinfici commented that the project “fits in with adaptive reuse in the area” but that changes were needed for final project approval.
Cinfici also reported on proposed SALDO (subdivision and land development ordinance) revisions.
He told the commission that changes were so extensive that he thought the commission “might need to do an RFP (request for proposal) to do a complete rewrite of the SALDO.”
Krall said, “It’s past time to do a complete update to the SALDO.”
The members also discussed briefly pending and future cases to be brought before the planning commission.
To address the impact that the pandemic has had on commission work, city Zoning Administrator David Peris volunteered to develop a written tracker for all projects in the future.