READING, Pa. -- Following a town hall nearly a month ago, spurred by youth violence like a shooting that took the life of a 16-year-old girl in Reading's Oakbrook section...
"The city is fed up with the amount of youth going off track when there's a ton of resources for them to stay on track," Will Wilson, owner of I'm So Reading I'm So LLC, said.
Another shooting since, in the 400 block of North Tenth that took the life of a 17-year-old. And now - another town hall to address these disturbing issues as community leaders try to make connections.
"They want to get together and form an urban coalition which then carries with different networks for the youth and women and men just working together to build a bridge between all these organizations," Radarra McLendon from The Village of Reading said.
Through encouraging more young people to speak during Saturday night's forum, organizers behind the event hope they can get more towards the root of the problem when it comes to youth violence.
"I would definitely like to create the opportunity for kids to be able to voice themselves and be heard and give their opinions on initiatives we'd like to put forth," McLendon said.
All involved say they hope Reading School District and city facilities can fully open their doors to the youth in need once again.
"Let's get the playgrounds open," Chris Winter with Olivet Boys and Girls Club said. "Let's get Olivet back open and we're in the process of doing that now."
Saturday's meeting is slated for 7 p.m. at the Olivet Boys & Girls Club's Pendora Park location.