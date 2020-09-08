READING, Pa. - People gathered in a park in northeast Reading on Labor Day suddenly found themselves having to run from a hail of gunfire.

Between 30 and 40 bullets were exchanged by multiple parties in the 1100 block of Hampden Boulevard, at the base of Hampden Park, according to the city police, who released surveillance video of the shooting in hopes of gathering more information from the public.

No one was hit by the gunfire, which started at approximately 6:42 p.m. Monday, the police said.

2:01 WATCH: Exchange of gunfire in crowded park in Reading Reading police released this surveillance video of an exchange of gunfire in the 1100 block of Hampden Boulevard on the evening of Sept. 7, La…

The surveillance video, which was recorded by a camera across the street from the park, shows what appears to be a quiet gathering in the moments before the shooting. As the bullets began flying, people ran for cover, with some getting in nearby cars and driving off.

Investigators have not said what may have prompted the shooting. Anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the shooting or who can identify any of the people or vehicles seen in the video is asked to contact the Reading police by calling 610-655-6116.

Anonymous tips can also be passed along to Crime Alert Berks County by texting 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks, or by calling 877-373-9913. A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.