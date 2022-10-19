READING, Pa. — Reading police are putting the city's pharmacies on notice about a pair of recent drug store robberies.

The holdups happened within the past week at the Rite Aid at North Sixth and Greenwich streets and at the Penn Street Pharmacy at Ninth and Penn streets, according to the city police.

In both incidents, the masked robber passed a note at the pharmacy counter, told the clerk he had a firearm, and demanded drugs and cash, the police said.

Police did not reveal what the robber got away with in either case.

They advised pharmacy employees to comply with the robber's demands and to get the best description they can.

"If you would have a suspicious person hanging around your pharmacy please contact the police immediately," the RPD advised the pharmacies in a notice posted on its Facebook page Wednesday. "If you have video surveillance cameras at your business please make sure they are operating and recording activities inside your business."

Anyone with information about either robbery can contact Crime Alert Berks County by calling 877-373-9913 or by texting a tip to 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks. A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.