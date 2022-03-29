READING, Pa. -- Police in Reading have announced traffic modifications ahead of event occurring in the City this Friday.
The Reading Police Department is modifying traffic to accommodate a busy Friday of events, which will feature the 31st Berks Jazz Fest, which will be going on throughout the City, and the City's First Friday Block Party happening in the 400 block of Penn Street from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The traffic plan will ease traffic congestion and help participants and visitors have better access to parking.
Beginning Friday at 1 p.m., the 400 block of Penn Street will be closed in both directions with barricades set up at Fourth and Fifth Streets, and will remain closed until the Block Party is over, according to a release.
The City has suggested the following routes for anyone entering via the Penn Street Bridge:
- Santander Performing Arts Center: take Penn St to 3rd St, make a left onto North 3rd St. Travel two blocks north to Walnut St, then make a right on Walnut St. Travel east on Walnut St for approximately four blocks, and make a right onto Poplar St. The Poplar & Walnut Garage entrance will be on your right.
- Miller Center for the Arts: When on the Penn Street Bridge, turn right and merge onto South 2nd St. Travel one block and make a right onto Franklin St. Travel one block and make a right onto Front St. Continue north for about ¼ mile, and the Front St Garage will be on the right.
- DoubleTree Hotel: take Penn St up to 3rd St and make a left onto North 3rd St. Travel ½ a block until Court Street and make a right. Travel approximately three blocks, and the Reed & Court Parking Garage, better known as the DoubleTree Parking Garage, entrance will be on your right.
For anyone entering through the east side of the city, via Business 422/Perkiomen Ave; use the modified routes suggested for each venue below:
- Santander Performing Arts Center: make a right onto N 11th St from Perkiomen Ave., and merge into the left lane and make a left on Washington St. Then travel down Washington St. to Poplar St. and make a right onto Poplar St; the entrance to the Poplar & Walnut Garage will be on your left.
- Miller Center for the Arts: travel on Perkiomen Ave until you reach Chestnut St and make a left. Take Chestnut St approximately 11 blocks to S 2nd St; turn right onto S 2nd St and travel to Franklin St; make a left on Franklin St and a right on Front St and travel to the Front St Garage.
- DoubleTree Hotel: Turn slightly left onto Penn St from Perkiomen Ave and travel approximately four blocks; on your right will be the DoubleTree Hotel main entrance with access to its parking garage.
For anyone entering through the south side of the City via Lancaster Ave/Bingaman St Bridge; use the modified routes suggested for each venue below:
- Santander Performing Arts Center: after crossing the bridge, make a left onto S 5th St and travel approximately seven blocks to Walnut St. Turn right onto Walnut St and travel east to Poplar St. Make a right onto Poplar St. and the entrance to Poplar & Walnut Garage will be on the right.
- Miller Center for the Arts: after crossing the bridge, make a left onto S 5th St and travel approximately three blocks to Franklin St. Turn left onto Franklin St and travel south to S 2nd St., and turn right onto S 2nd St. Travel on S. 2nd until you reach Franklin St., and make a left onto Franklin St and then a right onto Front St. Continue north for about ¼ mile, and the Front St Garage will be on the right.
- DoubleTree Hotel: after crossing the bridge, make a left onto S 5th St and travel approximately five blocks to Penn St. Turn right onto Penn St and travel to two blocks east; the DoubleTree Hotel main entrance with access to the parking garage will be on the left.
For anyone entering through the north side of the City via Route 12/Warren St Bypass, use the 5th St exit to enter the city and use the modified routes suggested for each venue below:
- Santander Performing Arts Center: travel on N 5th St. for approximately two miles and turn left onto Walnut St. Travel east on Walnut St. and then turn right onto Poplar St. The entrance to the Poplar & Walnut Garage will be on your right.
- Miller Center for the Arts: travel on N 5th St for approximately two miles and turn right onto Washington St. Travel west on Washington St (pass the GoggleWorks and IMAX), and the Front St Garage entrance is on your left, immediately after the IMAX.
- DoubleTree Hotel: travel N 5th St approximately two and a half miles and turn left onto Penn St. Travel east for two blocks, and the DoubleTree Hotel main entrance with access to the parking garage will be on the left.
These modifications will be effective from approximately 1 pm to 10 pm Friday, April 1st. In addition, Reading Police officers will be assigned to affected intersections and other strategic areas. Detour signage, 'No Parking' signs, and additional notices will be posted throughout the routes to assist drivers.
Alvernia University's shuttle bus will also utilize Court Street for their drop-off and pick-up rotations during the closure of the 400 block of Penn Street.
"The Police Traffic Division wants to ensure participants and spectators have a safe and enjoyable time in the City at these great events, which includes providing easy traffic access into the City and accessible parking near the venues."
Interactive map for parking garages available at https://readingparking.com/map/