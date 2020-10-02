READING, Pa. - On Friday afternoon, Reading police announced several arrests and the seizure of 10 firearms, as part of a push to prevent and solve violent crime in the city.
According to Chief Richard Tornielli, Reading officers arrested seven people, including four juveniles, for weapons charges.
Rahkeem Elliott, 18, was arrested on Wednesday for a possession with intent to sell drugs charge, in addition to an illegal firearms charge.
He was released on $15,000 bail. According to police, he was arrested again six hours later.
The second round of charges are tied to a search warrant that was executed at a home in the 200 block of Pear Street on Thursday.
Kelseyann Rentas-Rivera was also arrested, in addition to four juvenile boys.
Several guns were recovered, and police said several of them were previously reported stolen.
"We've been seeing younger and younger offenders involved in crimes involving guns in the city, it's been an alarming trend," Tornielli said.
Reading's police chief said this case is tied to another alarming trend in the city.
"In the last few months, the city of Reading police has observed in increase in gun-related crimes in the city of Reading, including shootings and shots fired incidents," Tornielli said.
The department has worked with federal agencies to try and crack those cases.
"During the past few weeks some of those investigations have focused on multiple acts of gun violence in the 200 block of Pear Street," Tornielli said.
In April, two people were shot in that part of the city. It's not clear if the weapons seized in this case are in any way connected to that.
Police said they have not yet tied any of the weapons to any incidents, but are confident they will eventually.
"We've been able to link firearms to multiple crimes in the city, even in shots fired cases," Tornielli said. "We're fairly certain we'll see that in this instance as well."
In a separate case this week, police also arrested Salvador Vializ for an illegal firearms charge.