READING, Pa. - Police say they've arrested the suspect in a shooting that left a 77-year-old man injured.

The robbery-turned-shooting took place back on January 13 in the area of Chestnut and Wood Streets. Police say the elderly victim was on his way to a local store at the time of the incident.

Members of the Reading Police Department apprehended 21-year-old Jose Escobar-Hernandez on Monday evening as he exited a building.

He's charged with aggravated assault, robbery and related offenses.

Escobar-Hernandez is in Berks County Jail unable to post $500,000 bail.