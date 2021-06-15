READING, Pa. | Reading police have released information on the arrest of an alleged local drug dealer, who they believe trafficked cocaine and other drugs in Reading.
The investigation began in April 2021 police say, when the Berks County District Attorney’s Drug Task Force initiated a drug trafficking investigation in the 200 block of 6th Street, Reading.
During the investigation, detectives say they learned that Xavier Anthony Rivera-Ramos, 34, who lived on 6th Street at the time, allegedly made cocaine transactions with customers in the 200 block of 6th Street.
Based on information received and the investigation conducted, on Monday, June 14, detectives said they obtained a search warrant for the suspect's apartment, according to police records.
On Monday in the late afternoon, detectives served the search warrant and apprehended Rivera-Ramos on the corner of 6th and Elm Streets, reportedly without incident.
Detectives said they searched and seized many illegal items from Rivera-Ramos' apartment, some of which included approximately 100 grams of suspected cocaine, and 16 packets of suspected marijuana.
These illegal drugs and other paraphernalia are what police believe made up the $16,400 they ultimately seized from the apartment, according to officials.
Rivera-Ramos was transported to the Berks County Sheriff’s Department Central Processing Center, for processing on Monday officials stated.
Rivera-Ramos was seen in front of a judge and his bail was set at $200,000. He is currently in Berks County Jail, according to the police.