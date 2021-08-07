Reading shooting Aug. 6

READING, PA. -- An attempt to rob a man of his gun ended with multiple people being shot, according to city police.

Police said the gunfire erupted around 8:45 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of North 8th Street.

According to police, 21-year-old Damien Cirilo had attempted to rob a 27-year-old man of a firearm he was legally carrying. Police said the man was able to separate himself from Damien Cirilo. That's when police said 44-year-old Julio Cirilo and 19-year-old Moises Quintanilla began firing at the man, who returned fire in self-defense.

Police also allege that Damien Cirilo began strangling a 25-year-old woman while Julio Cirilo pistol-whipped her.

Police said the female victim suffered a serious gunshot wound in the melee, along with one of the alleged perpetrators, Julio Cirilo.

Police said the the female victim had suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound, but treatment provided by patrol officers and EMS likely saved her life.

One of the suspects, Julio Cirilo, was treated for a gunshot would to the leg. Police said a patrol officer used an improvised tourniquet to stop uncontrolled bleeding in Cirilo's leg.

Police said three suspects -- Julio Cirilo, Damien Cirilo and and Moises Quintanilla -- are all facing felony charges, including aggravated assault.

Two others, 18-year-old Jayden Cirilo and 19-year-old Chase Rauch, were stopped by responding officers and detained for having illegal firearms, according to police. Both were charged with firearms offenses.

Police said a large crowd of people who were in the area attempted to interfere with the investigation and with officers who were providing life-saving medical treatment.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 610-655-6116 or anonymously through Crime Alert Berks by calling 877-373-9913 or texting 847411, initiating the message with the word ‘ALERTBERKS’ and then the tip.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.