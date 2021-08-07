READING, PA. -- An attempt to rob a man of his gun ended with multiple people being shot, according to city police.
Police said the gunfire erupted around 8:45 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of North 8th Street.
According to police, 21-year-old Damien Cirilo had attempted to rob a 27-year-old man of a firearm he was legally carrying. Police said the man was able to separate himself from Damien Cirilo. That's when police said 44-year-old Julio Cirilo and 19-year-old Moises Quintanilla began firing at the man, who returned fire in self-defense.
Police also allege that Damien Cirilo began strangling a 25-year-old woman while Julio Cirilo pistol-whipped her.
Police said the female victim suffered a serious gunshot wound in the melee, along with one of the alleged perpetrators, Julio Cirilo.
Police said the the female victim had suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound, but treatment provided by patrol officers and EMS likely saved her life.
One of the suspects, Julio Cirilo, was treated for a gunshot would to the leg. Police said a patrol officer used an improvised tourniquet to stop uncontrolled bleeding in Cirilo's leg.
Police said three suspects -- Julio Cirilo, Damien Cirilo and and Moises Quintanilla -- are all facing felony charges, including aggravated assault.
Two others, 18-year-old Jayden Cirilo and 19-year-old Chase Rauch, were stopped by responding officers and detained for having illegal firearms, according to police. Both were charged with firearms offenses.
Police said a large crowd of people who were in the area attempted to interfere with the investigation and with officers who were providing life-saving medical treatment.
The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 610-655-6116 or anonymously through Crime Alert Berks by calling 877-373-9913 or texting 847411, initiating the message with the word ‘ALERTBERKS’ and then the tip.