READING, Pa. - One person was killed after a shooting in Reading Monday.
Officers were called to Meade Street, just off of Kenhorst Boulevard, at Brookline Park.
Two people were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.
Multiple witnesses say they heard around a dozen rapid-fire shots. Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli confirmed there were at least a dozen shots.
Shots rang out from the normally quiet park just blocks from the state police barracks.
Chris Ritter, of Reading, who lives not far from the scene of the shooting at Brookline Park off Meade, says it's uncommonly close.
"You hear them at a distance from Oakbrook but, around here, not this close," Ritter said.
People heard numerous shots that another man nearby compared to firecrackers. And then — a woman screaming.
"She was on the stretcher being brought to the ambulance," Ritter said.
This latest shooting comes just days after the fatal shooting of two men last week.
"It's getting crazy how many it's been in the past four weeks," Ritter said. "Up-to-no-good troublemakers, they don't belong on the streets."
Despite being just blocks from the barracks, one man wants to see more patrols from the Reading Police Department.
"Definitely more police, you barely see any police around here. Very seldomly," Ritter said.
Chris Winters, president and CEO of the Olivet Boys & Girls Club, also expressed his concern about the proximity of the shooting to one of his organization's facilities.
Tornielli said there is wide crime scene to investigate since it's a public park.
No word on if anyone is in custody, or what may have led to the shooting.