READING, Pa. – The FBI said it identified an explosive device in 40-year-old Marc Muffley's luggage at Lehigh Valley International Airport on Monday.
Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli, who is a certified bomb technician, said typically, TSA explosive experts who are on hand at an airport do the initial analysis and make a determination if it's a hazardous material.
"At that time, they'll call the bomb squads out to the airport," Tornielli said. "Usually, the luggage is kind of removed from whatever area that it was located in, if it's in a passenger area, so that folks are not at risk."
Tornielli said then it is a matter of going in and using equipment to get a further detailed analysis of it to determine if it is something hazardous and then what the best course of action is.
He tells us samples can be taken and sent to a lab. According to investigators, a circular compound, around 3 inches in diameter, "wrapped in a wax-like paper and clear plastic wrap," was hidden in the lining of the luggage at LVIA. They said an FBI agent found it contained a "granular type of powder" that was "consistent with a commercial grade firework."
"Again, it's really dependent on the specifics of how the device is constructed," Tornielli said. "Obviously flash powder or black powder in a commercial firework, you can typically see what they do in a fireworks display, especially a larger amount of them."
Tornielli tells us the impact of such a device depends on the amount of material and how it is confined.
"Things like that, that would determine how powerful of an explosion it could generate, and then from there, we can figure out what kind of potential damage it could do, in this case to an aircraft," Tornielli explained.
He tells us what authorities said happened at LVIA is a good example of how robust security measures are at airports.
"So, if anything, it should show folks that travel by air that the airports are safe," Tornielli said. "They have pretty significant security measures in place to prevent these items from getting onto an aircraft like we saw here."
Muffley faces charges of possessing an explosive device in an airport, and attempting to place an explosive or incendiary device on an aircraft.