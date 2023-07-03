READING, Pa. – Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli said a city ordinance prohibits aerial fireworks. He is reminding people about it ahead of the Fourth of July.
"So, bottle rockets, Roman candles, mortars — anything that leaves the ground and goes up into the air is illegal to use in the city of Reading," Tornielli said.
He said there was a significant number of incidents involving fireworks in the city over the weekend.
"It wasn't quite as bad as it typically is on the weekend before the holiday, though it's kind of separated by another day," Tornielli explained.
He said police have seen a large number of fires and significant property damage as well as serious injuries over the years due to fireworks. According to the police chief, fireworks are illegal in the city no matter how far away you are.
"Here in the city, it's an ordinance violation, it's a summary violation, so a fine up to $500," Tornielli said.
Reading Fire Marshal Jeremy Searfoss said firefighters are noting the discharge of fireworks at all hours of the night.
"Once you shoot it, you have no idea where it's going to land, and that's the major issue," Searfoss said.
The fire narshal is encouraging people to go see professional fireworks shows since they are regulated.