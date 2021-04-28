READING, Pa. - Changes may be coming for Reading officers who want a promotion. The Department's Chief is proposing to eliminate bonus points for officers with a college degree who apply for a promotion.
"We want the police department in general in our supervisor ranks to really match up to the demographics of the city," said Chief Richard Tornielli.
In the current policy, Reading police officers with college degrees get more 'points' toward promotion to sergeant, lieutenant or captain. His proposal would eliminate those college 'bonus points.'
Tornielli says 61% of the force doesn't have a college degree. "They're harmed by not having a college degree in the promotional process. They may finish in one of the top few positions on our civil service list, but because they don't have college, they get bounced further down the list because of those bonus points that are awarded to folks who have college education."
But some oppose the idea, including the Pennsylvania Latino Officers Association. They said in a statement, in part:
"...we firmly believe that in current times, a higher education is more attainable and within reach. Furthermore, the fact that one can be hired by the RPD without a college degree, creates the opportunity to further one's studies while gainfully employed at the RPD. Given these facts, the PLOA considers it an insult that Latinos are once again referenced/used as an excuse to lower the qualifications for promotional opportunities."
Out of the 163 Reading Police Officers, 27 are Hispanic or Latino. Officials say out of those 27, two-thirds don't have a college degree.
Tornielli points out that Allentown and some other major police departments in the state don't count college for points towards promotion.
"The real bottom line is we're just looking to provide equal opportunities for all of our employees," said Tornielli.
City Council has yet to vote on the proposal.