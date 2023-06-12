READING, Pa. – Reading City Council members on Monday night heard Reading Chief of Police Richard Tornielli address concerns over two incidents of gun violence on Saturday and Sunday.
Shortly after midnight on Saturday morning, police responded to a shooting at a house party in the city's Oakbrook neighborhood.
An 18-year-old male with a gunshot wound was transported to Reading Hospital, where he later died.
Late Sunday night, a 15-year-old and 22-year-old were both shot after what appeared to be a fight between the two.
Both are currently listed in serious condition, Tornielli said.
"At this time, these two incidents do not appear to be connected at all, as there's no connection between the victims or anything involving those two incidents," Tornielli said.
"But again, they're concerning," he added. "They're concerning because we have a number of young individuals who are both the potential actors and the victims of these shootings."
"And these are things that we're seeing frequently," Tornielli continued. "We're seeing younger and younger individuals involved in crimes of violence here in the city. And we're seeing more and more of these disputes, whether it be domestic or just simply arguments on the street turning towards gun violence."
Tornielli reminded council that the police cannot predict when or where folks on the street are going to start arguing with each other and then use guns to resolve the disputes.
"We play a small part in the violence reduction and prevention here in the city," Tornielli said. "But we can't be the only answer to these problems. We need the community to step up. We need organizations who have stated that they're here to prevent violence, to assist in violence prevention, to step up and do those things. This isn't something we can police our way out of."
Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz said the chief made a good point.
"You can't arrest your way out of certain things," she said. "You can respond and do an excellent job of the investigation part. I really believe as a city we need to revisit the money that we've invested in our youth violence prevention initiatives."
Councilwoman Melissa Ventura said people in the community want more police presence, but said she understands the city does not have the resources for that.
"There are organizations out there — I'm not going to name them — who are heavy on the streets and in the schools," Ventura said. "There are the nonprofit organizations that are out there trying to make a difference or making a difference."
Ventura said she had previously requested that council meet with the organizations, but it was never scheduled.
Council President Donna Reed suggested such a meeting take place on July 6 at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers.
"It's an opportunity, I think, to get both the council body and these organizations on the same page about expectations," Reed said.