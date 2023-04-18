READING, Pa. - "We're seeing these incidents where someone's calling a communication center and reporting that there's a shooting or a bomb threat or an explosive device in a school happen more and more frequently," said Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli.

These calls are happening all over the country, including here in Berks County.

Law enforcement has to take every threat seriously, so when many of them turn out to be false, it can cause major problems.

"If we're sending a large response to the high school for one of these hoaxes, then we don't have units available to respond to other calls that are taking place in the city," Tornielli said.

Some Pennsylvania lawmakers are looking at introducing legislation to create felony criminal penalties for falsely reporting emergency threats towards schools in the state.

Some law enforcers aren't sure that will help.

"I don't think in the instances we're seeing right now that the change in legislation at state level is going to have any effect," said Tornielli. "We're seeing a lot of these calls are originating overseas, they're not coming from within the US or even Pennsylvania by itself."

Tornielli said the department assesses every threat to quickly determine credibility and level of response.

He said police also pass on the appropriate information to larger agencies like the FBI, but he doesn't believe it's something that can easily be resolved.

"We don't have jurisdiction or the capabilities to investigate these incidents, especially when there's an international nexus to them," Tornielli said.