READING, Pa. - Like everyone else, the tragic Texas school shooting has Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli angry and upset.
"I don't think there's anything more traumatic than a child whose whole life is ahead of them getting snuffed out by some person who came in their school to do violence."
He says we can't keep calling for change, but have to really take action.
"The immediate thing that we can do is physically secure our schools and put law enforcement officers in the buildings," says Tornielli.
Tornielli says some schools currently have resource officers but he says all schools should have a law enforcement presence.
"It's going to take efforts of school boards to be courageous and stand up and say that the lives of the kids who are in our schools is more important than the political activism that we're seeing coming out of school boards right now," says Tornielli.
He says gun control is part of the conversation, and mental health is a factor made worse during the pandemic. Every facet of the problem needs to be addressed but that takes time and won't result in immediate change.
"It's not a problem that we can legislate our way out of," says Tornielli.
The chief says the Reading School District has two resource officers for the entire district, both positions are funded by grant money, which he says there is more of out there. He adds schools need to invest in safety and make it a priority.
"These incidents, if any good can come out of it, we're going to change how we think about security in our schools," says Tornielli.