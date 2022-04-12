READING, Pa.- Since the weekend Reading police have documented 17 overdoses with 6 fatalities, possibly more, linked to a dangerous drug mixture.
"We're investigating another incident last night where someone was deceased and we believe it may be related to these, but we have to wait for some toxicology results," says Chief Richard Tornielli, RPD.
Tornielli says unlike the last rash of overdoses, fewer people have overdosed this time, but more people have died.
Police say Narcan is effective against whatever narcotic is causing the overdoses this time, and EMS crews have been able to save some lives, but in several cases it was too late.
"Some of these folks are alone," says Tornielli. "They're not with somebody else when it happens, they don't have access to Narcan or they're just not expecting the drug they're taking to have this effect."
Police are advising everyone to be extra cautious right now especially those who are ingesting unknown substances. They say investigators are actively working to find out where people are getting it.
"[We're] Looking at some of the physical evidence, trying to tie it together and then get back to the source like we did the last time to be able to identify where these drugs are coming from and shut the operations down," says Tornielli.