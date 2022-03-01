READING, Pa.- Reading's police chief is speaking out about the gun violence.
"We're seeing a total different initiation point for these shootings than we ever have before," says Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli.
Gun violence in Reading isn't a new problem but Chief Tornielli says things have shifted.
He says unlike gun violence of 20 to 30 years ago being centered around gang wars and drug turf, today's shootings often don't have anything to do with drugs.
He says the offenders are also getting younger.
"A lot of these are arguments and disagreements we're seeing after the fact that these juveniles are involved in shooting incidents over feeling like they were disrespected on social media," says Tornielli.
People who normally wouldn't be able to get guns due to being under age or having a criminal background are winding up with weapons because of a prolific illegal gun market throughout the country and right here in the Reading area.
"These individuals who may have gotten into a physical altercation, now are armed with firearms and are engaging in shooting incidents," says Tornielli.
"I've seen intelligence assessments from other law enforcement agencies that there was a massive amount of firearms purchased with the Covid relief money that was provided to individuals, and now we're seeing the results of that on our streets."
He says often times getting these cases prosecuted by the federal government is a dead end.
"Our FBI task forces, our ATF task forces, the DEA task forces, we have officers assigned to every federal task force to push prosecutions of cases and to move investigations along," says Tornielli. "We take them up to the US attorney's office and they decline prosecution."
The chief says the gun violence problem among youth worsened in the city early during the pandemic when schools were closed for several months.
Tornielli echos that another piece to resolving this issue is to work on providing opportunities for young people.