READING, Pa. - Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli has confirmed he will retire on Monday, July 31.

Tornielli said he plans to follow a new career path. 69 News learned of his retirement on Saturday morning, two days before it becomes effective.

Mayor Eddie Moran said Tornielli's retirement comes after he and the chief "agreed a change of strategy was needed" in addressing public safety.

Moran announced the appointment of Tornielli as police chief on Jan. 9, 2020, the same day Tornielli's predecessor, Andres Dominguez, resigned as chief.

Before becoming chief, Tornielli was an RPD supervisor for eight years, most recently as captain. In total, Tornielli worked for the city for more than 20 years.

Moran provided a statement on Tornielli's retirement Saturday afternoon after being contacted by 69 News for a request for comment.

Moran's statement, in its entirety, is provided below.

"When I was elected four years ago, among several issues I wanted to tackle, making the community safe was and still is my number one priority. Given recent events, I decided that we needed to move forward with new leadership in the police department. As such, the Chief and I agreed that a change of strategy was needed, and I graciously accepted his offer of retirement. On behalf of the City of Reading, I thank Chief Tornielli for his 22 years of service and wish him well in retirement.

"After hearing from many people across the city who feel unsafe, I will make it a priority for my administration to do a nationwide search for a qualified applicant who can be visible in the community while helping my administration develop a safety plan to address growing concerns of crime within our city.

"In the very near future, I’ll be appointing an interim police chief to lead the department while a search is conducted. And finally, to the men and women of the Reading Police Department. I hear you, I am with you, and I am willing to do all I can to ensure that you feel valued and respected. I will continue to listen to your opinions on how we fight crime in the city and whom I choose to lead the police department in the future."

69 News reporter Jack Reinhard interviewed Tornielli Saturday afternoon. He said his decades of working in Reading were rewarding.

"I got to meet and work with a lot of great people over the years." Tornielli said. " And I'm really proud of the work our officers put in day and day out."

Tornielli said he was nearing the end of his career with the department and started looking at what opportunities were out there.

"My retirement is a benefit to the city as well because crime in general, specifically violent crime, are complex issues," he said. "It never hurts to have a fresh set of eyes looking at those issues, so my hopes are that the city will identify a very well qualified and experienced chief to replace me and to hopefully look at those challenges with a fresh set of eyes and see what they can do to help continue the success we're having and really make this community a better place to live for the residents because that's what our job really involves."