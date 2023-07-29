READING, Pa. - Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli has confirmed he will retire on Monday, July 31.

Tornielli said he plans to follow a new career path. 69 News learned of his impending retirement on Saturday morning, just two days before it becomes effective.

Reading Mayor Eddie Moran announced the appointment of Tornielli as police chief on Jan. 9, 2020, the same day Tornielli's predecessor, Andres Dominguez, resigned as chief.

Before becoming chief, Tornielli was an RPD supervisor for eight years, most recently as captain. In total, Tornielli worked for the city for more than 20 years.

There's no word yet from city officials on whether there's a prospective candidate to take over the police chief position permanently.

Tornielli's retirement comes amid recent criticism directed toward city leadership about a string of shootings and other violence in the city.

In June, Berks County District Attorney John Adams said, "Our city leadership needs to do something to protect the safety of our community. That needs to be the priority and I'm concerned that they are not making that a priority. I'd like to see the number of police officers we have in our city increased by a lot."