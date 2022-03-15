READING, Pa. - One person was killed after a shooting in Reading Monday. Police could still be seen investigating the shooting at Brookline Park early Tuesday morning.
Officers were called to Meade Street, just off Kenhorst Boulevard, at Brookline Park around 7:45 p.m.
One person was killed. Two people were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.
Neighbors say it is typically a quiet park in town.
Chris Ritter, of Reading, who lives not far from the scene of the shooting at Brookline Park off Meade, says it's uncommonly close.
"Sounded like a full auto," said Ritter. "You hear them at a distance from Oakbrook but around here, not this close."
Ritter says he also heard a woman screaming.
"She was on the stretcher being brought to the ambulance," he continued.
The shooting on Monday follows a fatal shooting last week in the city. Officers found a 24-year-old male dead in the 600 block of Miltimore Street, and a 37-year-old man who died from injuries at the hospital.
No arrests have been made in that case.
"It's getting crazy how many it's been in the past four weeks," said Ritter. "Up to no good trouble makers, they don't belong on the streets."
Brookline Park sits only a number of blocks away from the Pennsylvania State Police Reading Barracks, but neighbors want to see more patrols for security.
"Definitely more police, you barely see any police around here. Very seldom," continued Ritter.
No word on if anyone is in custody, or what may have led to the shooting.