READING, Pa. - Reading police say they've seen a sharp increase in illegal dirt bike activity since the start of the summer.
"It was all over all the time, more than 20, 50 dirt bikes out in the streets in the public doing wheelies, everything," said Sgt. Francisco Contreras with Reading police.
A row of confiscated dirt bikes are lined up, and police say they are only a small number of what they have been dealing with in recent months.
"Most of these riders they have no respect for the public and they ride like crazy and they are a danger to our public," Contreras said.
Police say that in addition to the dirt bikes they have also discovered illegal guns and drugs on people riding dirt bikes through the city.
The Reading Police Department is also aware of a planned gathering that was posted on Facebook on October 10 and the department says it's ready for it.
"Stay home or don't ride an illegal dirt bike in the city of Reading because we are getting ready for it and we are gonna take action," Contreras said.