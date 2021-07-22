READING, PA. | Mayor Eddie Morán of the City of Reading announced on Thursday that the Reading Police Department is joining law enforcement organizations to celebrate locally for 2021 National Night Out.
"Officers within the Reading Police Department take their duties of protecting our City, keeping the community safe, and improving our neighborhoods very seriously," Morán stated.
"Multiple social media pages have shown officers engaging positively with our community, whether in a basketball game, showing their gear and patrol cars to kids, or delivering goods to elderly residents.
"The Reading Police Department is organizing this event, and expects to spend a memorable night with all members of our City. Come and enjoy the hot dogs, music by a DJ, ice cream, car seat safety check, open fire hydrants, a dunk tank and a lot of fun.
"National Night Out is all about community, our people, and the place we call home. Our mission is clear - people come first; humanity comes first. We invite everyone to join us in our big backyard downtown like we often do in a block party or on a Sunday family BBQ because that is what we are a big family. We all are the City of Reading," he concluded.
The event is set to take place at the 500 block of Penn Street, in Reading, according to a city press release. It will be held on Tuesday, August 3, reportedly from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.