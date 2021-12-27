Reading police car
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

READING, Pa. – Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli announced Monday night that the department will change its work shifts for police officers.

During Reading City Council's Committee of the Whole meeting, Tornielli said the department will be switching to a 12-hour shift schedule. This is part of an effort to avoid having police work seven- to 10-day stretches.

The year-long trial period will begin Jan. 3 and will allow police to work no more than three days in a row.

The new shifts will also prevent excessive overtime, Tornielli said.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.