READING, Pa. – Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli announced Monday night that the department will change its work shifts for police officers.
During Reading City Council's Committee of the Whole meeting, Tornielli said the department will be switching to a 12-hour shift schedule. This is part of an effort to avoid having police work seven- to 10-day stretches.
The year-long trial period will begin Jan. 3 and will allow police to work no more than three days in a row.
The new shifts will also prevent excessive overtime, Tornielli said.