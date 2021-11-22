READING, Pa. - A Christmas parade ended in tragedy in Waukesha, Wisconsin Sunday night.
Police said a Red SUV plowed through it, leaving multiple people dead and more than 40 injured.
"What happened there in Wisconsin is a horrible event, it's things that we don't want to see," said Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli.
It is a concern Chief Tornielli said officers take very seriously here.
"When we have large outdoor events, like the holiday parade, the Christmas tree lighting events like that in center city, we typically have a multi-layered security approach," said Chief Tornielli.
Depending on the type of event, he tells us planning can take weeks.
"We receive a lot of information from Homeland Security, the FBI, the Pennsylvania Criminal Intelligence Center about threats that are out there and we plan for them, as well as incidents where somebody may just inadvertently drive into an event venue," said Chief Tornielli.
Police putting the proper measures in place.
"A lot of it you'll see with officers on the street at traffic checkpoints, we have officers on bicycles, but there is a lot of other things going on behind the scenes." said Chief Tornielli.
All of it is done to secure events and prevent tragedy from striking here.