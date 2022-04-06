Jonathon Michael Rodriguez

READING, Pa. – The Reading Police Department announced Tuesday night that it made an arrest related to a shooting that took place last September.

In a post on Facebook, police said Jonathon Michael Rodriguez was arrested Tuesday on the charges of conspiracy to commit homicide, attempted homicide and related charges. The FBI and U.S. Marshals Task Force assisted in making the arrest.

Court documents indicate that charges against Rodriguez are related to an incident that occurred Sept. 14, 2021.

Rodriguez, 20, is from Sinking Spring, according to those documents. He remains at Berks County Prison, with bail set at $1 million, until his preliminary hearing on April 14. 

