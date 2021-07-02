READING, Pa. | Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire in Reading.
It broke out late Thursday night, shortly after neighbors said they heard what sounded like fireworks.
Fire crews tell 69 News the home had to be demolished overnight because of the threat it posed to the public. Authorities said the extent of the damage could make it very difficult to determine a cause.
"I am just grateful that everyone made it out because it was a lot to see," said neighbor Taslim Patterson.
Patterson tells us she was making dinner when her son noticed flames coming from a home across the street.
"I was just surprised," said Patterson.
According to firefighters, they were called to the unoccupied home around 10 p.m. They said flames could be seen on all floors of the home when they arrived.
"This fire had been burning and it was a delayed notification to the 911 center," said Fire Marshal Jeremy Searfoss.
Investigators said they initially received reports of people trapped and others jumping from a nearby building.
Searfoss said investigators believe the home had been vacant for some time.
"At this point in time we had multiple parties explain to us that there were fireworks in the area immediately prior to the fire," said Searfoss.
Patterson said her son heard fireworks as well, something she said has become all too common.
"I was a little concerned," said Patterson.