READING, Pa. - Reading police say a recently formed unit is helping to get guns off the streets.

They say the group's efforts are part of a multi-faceted strategy to crackdown on violence.

Reading police say they are having success with a new intelligence initiative.

It was implemented this past February.

"There are so many different things at stake with violence," said Reading Chief of Police Richard Tornielli.

Reading police say a recently launched Neighborhood Gun Violence Unit is seeing success.

Since February, police say they have made 37 arrests and seized 13 illegal guns.

"I think is a great initiative," said Darryll Ellyson. "I think it's needed."

Police say funding from state grants helped create the unit, which is intelligence driven.

"We look at where we're having gun violence in the city and then we reach out to our criminal investigators," Tornielli said.

Police say that information from the community helps with the success of the operation.

People we spoke to agree the community must come together.

"I really believe it starts at home and the community," Sean Ricketts said. "The community has to be more involved in crime prevention."

Stephen Thompson of Reading says he hopes this could bring back people who may have skipped town out of fear.

"Reading's downtown would be much better if people felt safer about where they come. You'd have more people invest in businesses so people can come down and enjoy themselves," said Thompson.

And people may soon start feeling this way after just this week the unit has made 10 arrests and seized five weapons. However, Thompson also worries about the safety of Reading's youth.

"I mean, when you have kids bringing guns to school in middle school, that adds a real concern."

Tornielli says the Department is working with the Reading School District to keep weapons out of schools.

The chief says that any information police can get from the public can be very helpful, even a call about hearing gunshots in their neighborhood.