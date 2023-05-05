READING, Pa. - Hundreds of thousands in grant money is being used to fight gun violence in the city of Reading.

"Gun violence in our community destroys lives and families," said Chief Richard Tornielli, of the Reading Police Department. "It causes fear in our neighborhoods and subjects our residents to unnecessary trauma."

Reading was recently awarded a grant of nearly $700,000 from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency to fight the problem.

"On April 27th of this year, the Reading Police Department and assisting agencies conducted an operation ceasefire detail, targeting known violent offenders and locations associated with gun violence. During that single-day operation, 15 arrests were made, removing several violent offenders from our streets," said Tornielli.

Reading Police say gun violence is the number one priority they focus on.

"This grant provided funding for the police department to develop and field a neighborhood gun violence unit and provide investigative support for firearms-related crimes and firearms trafficking investigations," said Tornielli.

"I have gone after every possible grant opportunity to make sure that men and women of the police department have all the tools necessary to combat crime," said Mayor Eddie Moran.

The money will also go toward continuing the ceasefire operation details, which have been taking place in the city since 2021.

Chief Tornielli says, so far this year, crime stats show both fatal and non-fatal shootings are down more than 60 percent from the same period last year.