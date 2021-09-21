Darlyn Dela-Rosa Abreu graphic

READING, Pa. — Reading police said Tuesday that they have questioned the man they were seeking to identify in connection with the disappearance of a cab driver who hasn't been seen since last month.

RPD detectives released photos Monday of the man in question as part of their investigation of Darlyn De La Rosa-Abreu's disappearance, but they declined Tuesday to reveal any additional information about the case.

De La Rosa-Abreu was last seen picking up a passenger in the area of North 10th and Walnut streets around 1:40 a.m. on Aug. 8 and then leaving the city by way of the Penn Street Bridge. He was driving a 2015 white Toyota Corolla with Pennsylvania license plate KTT-2497.

Police said the man in the photos was also seen in the area of North 10th and Walnut streets between 1 and 2 a.m. on Aug. 8.

Investigators have said they have reason to believe De La Rosa-Abreu did not leave the area voluntarily.

On Sept. 11, water rescue and recovery crews searched the Antietam Lake in connection with his disappearance, but officials said nothing of interest was found in connection with the case.

Anyone with information about the case can contact Crime Alert Berks County by calling 877-373-9913 or by texting 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks.

