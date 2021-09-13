READING, Pa. — Reading police have identified a suspect they're seeking in the killing of three men in Reading nearly three years ago.
RPD investigators announced Monday afternoon that they have obtained a warrant for the arrest of Jairo Guerrero-Bautista on charges that include first- and third-degree murder.
Guerrero-Bautista is wanted in connection with the shooting deaths of Marli Alonso, 18; Omar Harris, 20; and Joel Cintrón 19, in the 600 block of Moss Street on Dec. 12, 2018.
Police initially said that the victims were targeted.
Anyone who knows of Guerrero-Bautista's whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Alert Berks County by calling 877-373-9913 or by texting 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks.