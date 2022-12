READING, Pa. -- City police are investigating a deadly shooting during a home invasion.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 1900 block of Lorraine Road around 7:15 a.m. Saturday.

Police said one suspect in the home invasion was shot and killed.

Investigators said there is no known threat to the public at this time.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, so they are not releasing any further information at this time.