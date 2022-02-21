READING, Pa. -- Police in Reading are investigating a deadly shooting that left two people dead over the weekend.
The shooting happened Sunday at 7:10 a.m. in the area of the 200 block of West Greenwich Street.
The Reading Police Department Criminal Investigations Division said in a release Monday morning they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims died at the scene.
The Berks County District Attorney John Adams said Sunday there appeared to have been a fight between a group of individuals at Getty Mart.
Adams tells us it is still unclear what led up to the fight. The identity of the victims has not been released.
The shooting is being investigated and more information will be released as it becomes available, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116 or contact Crime Alert Berks at 877-373-9913.