crime scene

READING, Pa. -- Police in Reading are investigating a deadly shooting that left two people dead over the weekend.

The shooting happened Sunday at 7:10 a.m. in the area of the 200 block of West Greenwich Street.

The Reading Police Department Criminal Investigations Division said in a release Monday morning they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims died at the scene.

The Berks County District Attorney John Adams said Sunday there appeared to have been a fight between a group of individuals at Getty Mart.

Adams tells us it is still unclear what led up to the fight. The identity of the victims has not been released.

The shooting is being investigated and more information will be released as it becomes available, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116 or contact Crime Alert Berks at 877-373-9913.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.