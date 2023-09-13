READING, Pa. - Reading police are investigating a shooting that turned deadly Tuesday evening.

It happened around 5:00 p.m. near a playground and rec center in the city.

"It's a very scary situation and it's just very disheartening," said Matt Lubas, the recreation supervisor at the 11th and Pike Rec Center in Reading.

He says lots of kids were on site for the after-school program when a shooting happened about half a block away at North 11th and Amity streets.

The 18-year-old victim died.

"It's something that we're going to have to talk about," Lubas said. "It's not an easy conversation, but it's real and the conversations have to happen because we've got to keep everybody safe."

Reading police say the victim apparently came to meet a friend and they were going to play basketball when they were confronted by two other people.

A fight ensued, then someone pulled a gun.

Police say the victim's friend ran and took cover, but the victim was shot.

"The ambulance was on scene almost immediately, but he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital," said Capt. Christian Rothermel with the Reading Police Department.

RPD is reviewing video from several blocks around the crime scene to find out who opened fire and what led to the deadly escalation.

"I do not understand what seems to be a complete lack of respect for human life," said Rothermel.

Lubas says the rec center is reviewing their protocols to make sure everyone followed safety procedures that are in place. He says when the shooting happened the center was placed on lockdown.

"All we can do is continue to educate and hope that we can get through to some of the folks that are causing these types of actions," says Lubas.

If you have any information that could help, or video of the incident, call Reading Police.