READING, Pa. - Reading police are continuing to investigate an early morning shooting over the weekend.
"Seven o'clock on a Sunday morning there could potentially be kids out, people getting up to go to church," says Capt. Cheryl Pentheny, with the Reading Police Dept.
Instead Reading police responded to a shooting on West Greenwich Street near Schuylkill Ave., with two men dead at the scene.
Police are keeping information about the victims including their identities and ages close to the vest. They say right now they're trying to get more information about potential suspects and what led up to the shooting causing two people to lose their lives.
"One male was on the sidewalk close to the entrance to the Getty parking lot and the other male was on the sidewalk the opposite side of the street," says Pentheny.
Now only a memorial remains along with a lot of unanswered questions.
"We're still trying to piece everything together and try to get as much information as possible from any witnesses that may have seen what happened leading up to and prior to the shooting," says Pentheny. "Also, anything that they may have seen immediately after."
According to Berks DA John Adams preliminary information indicates there may have been a fight at the Getty Mart. He says there was a lot of gunfire and many shell casings were found.
One neighbor says the area is dangerous because there is a lot of drug activity.
Police say right now there is little information on what led to the double homicide, but say it was an unusual time of day to respond to a shooting, especially one that was fatal.
"It's definitely very curious as to what led up to causing this to happen," says Pentheny.
Police are asking anyone with information or possibly video to call the Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116 or contact Crime Alert Berks at 877-373-9913.