READING, Pa. -- Police in Berks County are investigating a shooting that happened in the early hours of Tuesday in Reading.
The shooting occurred in the 000 block of South Third Street Tuesday around 2:30 a.m.
The Reading Police Department Criminal Investigations Division said in a release officers responded to the 200 block of Penn Street for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Carlos Rodriguez, 48, suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. Rodriguez was transported to Reading Hospital for treatment of his injuries, police said.
An investigation determined an unidentified male suspect got into an argument with Rodriguez in the 300 block of Penn Street. Rodriguez attempted to leave the area, but was allegedly assaulted by the suspect and another unidentified male. As he was running, the first suspect allegedly fired shot, which hit Rodriguez in the leg, police said.
Both male suspects fled the area, according to police.
Anyone with information should contact the Reading Police Criminal Investigations Division at 610-655-6246 or Crime Alert Berks County at 877-373-9913.