READING, Pa. - Reading Police are investigating a Thursday night shooting in the city.

Investigators say it happened around 11:15 p.m. in the 100 block of S. 10th Street.

Patrol officers arrived on the scene to find a 58-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound after a bullet went through the front door of her home.

Authorities say the victim is in stable condition. There's no word at this time on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Police were still on scene investigating Friday morning.

The investigation is ongoing.