READING, Pa. - The Reading Police department had special deployment and additional personnel on the streets just to deal with fireworks complaints starting Friday night through early Tuesday morning.
"I noticed that after 11:00 last night the amount of calls that we got significantly increased," says Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli. "It's almost as if folks in the city were like 'it's getting late, it's time to wrap this up.'"
The chief says the volume of fireworks calls in the city for the weekend totaled 152, down from the previous two years.
Muhlenberg and Central Berks police each had fewer than 20 fireworks related calls over the holiday weekend. Muhlenberg made one arrest for a person setting fireworks off in a public park after dark.
They say the officers mostly issued warnings and some of the calls they responded to were fireworks used legally.
Tornielli says his department seized more illegal fireworks this year.
"We had 20 significant seizures of fireworks in the city and we had 5 incidents where explosive devices were recovered that were being used," says Tornielli. "Those were not fireworks but devices designed just to make a loud explosion and they're classified as destructive devices."
The chief says no arrests were made but officers will follow up on the more significant incidents this week and issue citations or make arrests.
RPD also took some preventative measures and restricted access to Riverfront Drive to prevent people from gathering and creating problems near the Schuylkill River.