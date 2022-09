READING, Pa. -- Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday at a residence on N 4th St.

Police responded to a report about the shooting at 1:40 a.m.

Victim Bruce Sellers, 57, died at the scene.

There is no suspect at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116 or contact Crime Alert Berks at 877-373-9913.

