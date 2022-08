READING, Pa. -- It has been confirmed that the Coroner was called to the 600 block of Front Street in Reading.

There are multiple police vehicles at the scene.

“We can acknowledge we are investigating a homicide in the NW section of the city. It was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public. One victim,” said Christian Crespo, Reading's Communications Coordinator.

Stay with 69 News and WFMZ.com for updates on this breaking story.