READING, Pa. -- Authorities are investigating a domestic-related homicide in northwest Reading.

The deadly shooting happened around 9:15 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of North Front Street.

"The incident was a domestic incident between family members," said Berks County District Attorney John Adams. "There was an individual who was shot and he passed away at the scene."

Adams said everyone involved in the incident is cooperating fully with investigators.

No decision has been made on whether or not charges will be filed. Adams said he expects that decision will be made next week.

"It's a situation that appears to involve self-defense and we are still investigating as to whether or not the use of force in this case was justified under the facts and circumstances," Adams said.