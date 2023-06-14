READING, Pa. - Reading Police are investigating an overnight shooting that sent a 21-year-old woman to the hospital.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of Klein Avenue near Pendora Park.

Responding officers found a female victim seated in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was transported to Reading Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Reading police have release no information on the suspected shooter at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.