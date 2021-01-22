READING, Pa. – There's been a string of shootings in Reading since the start of 2021, with the most recent occurring Wednesday night as police responded to the 1300 block of Hampden Boulevard.
"They were met by an individual who led them into a home...an individual was shot," said Berks County District Attorney John Adams. "It was a domestic situation."
As for the other recent shootings, a man died after being shot on Pearl Street, and a man was wounded in a shooting near North 10th and Robeson streets days before that.
Adams is pointing to an all-too-familiar source from some of the shootings of the past few months — gangs.
"Many of these shootings are being committed by young adults who do not seem to have any respect for the sanctity of life or understand the dangers of shooting a gun at a person," Adams said.
He says the investigations remain active and ongoing but that the people who know something need to say something.
"The people who live in the city who have knowledge, who saw something or heard something, to please contact police because we need to arrest the individuals who are shooting up our streets," Adams said.
Adams added that he is hoping the new year will include a coupling of more public cooperation to speed up shooting investigations.
"With some, what I will consider a team collaboration on some enforcement, that those shootings will hopefully be contained in 2021,” Adams said.