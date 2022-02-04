READING, Pa. - Forget about bowling for a turkey; many will be bowling for police dogs this weekend as the Friends of Reading Police K-9 Unit marks the return of its annual K-9 Bowl.

 "We're very excited to get back there and get together and get these officers and K9s out in front of the public again," said Suzy Lysczek, an organizer of the event. 
 
The popular fundraising event typically sells out each year at Hiester's Lanes in Reading, but last February, the pandemic forced the event into the gutter.
 
"We did take a hit because we lost a full year's worth of fundraising," said Lysczek.
 
The group will look to raise $15,000 for the K9 unit this weekend, which helps pay for dog training, medical expenses, kennel repairs and more.
 
"What we do is we take the burden off of the city and the budget," said Lysczek, "because we want to make sure these dogs don't ever get cut."
 
On Saturday from 4pm to 6pm and again from 7pm to 9pm, guests will be able to meet the officers and their K9s and even see a few demonstrations.
 
You can buy tickets on the group's website, ReadingPoliceK9s.org, and support the dogs that mean so much to the City.
 
"We really want to make sure the K9 unit stays in force, and that's our job," said Lysczek.

