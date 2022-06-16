READING, Pa. - Dog is a man's best friend, and for the Reading Police Department, they're more than that. They are life partners through work and play.
"It's my passion, so the bond that we build with these guys, it's amazing," said Reading office Joshua Faust, K-9 handler and trainer.
On Thursday, officers participated in a special training as they welcome a few new members.
"We have two new dogs that are in our unit, that are entering our unit, that are in their initial training phase," Faust said.
K-9s are working with their respective officers throughout the day Thursday to sniff out homemade explosives.
"Obedience is the number one thing, the apprehension work, we had to teach them under control how to do that," Faust said.
The dogs are undergoing training to hopefully pass their final test in July.
"Once we're done with the program, I believe he's going to be an amazing dog," said K-9 officer Jose Ramos.
It's vigorous training as they work to get K-9s Brutus and Thanos out onto the streets, and it starts with a bond.
"If they can't work well together, they won't be a successful team," Faust said. "I'll be honest, the main reason I picked Brutus was because he looked like my past partner, Trooper, and even his search method and everything that he did reminded me of Trooper."
Officer Faust's K-9, Trooper, unfortunately passed away this past Monday, making Thursday difficult, but a reminder that he's working alongside his new partner, Brutus, to help keep the Reading community safe.
"Also just a protective aspect. For the dogs who go into any kind of situation, building...and it's a lot safer for all of our officers and citizens that are there," Faust said.
In just a few weeks time, these German shepherds will work to get their official stamp of approval with a final test, bringing safety to the streets, and a little bit of happiness, too.
"As much stress sometimes as a job brings to the table, just knowing that he's there with me, he's going through it...that means a lot," Ramos said.