READING, pa. | Police say 32-year-old Orlando Rodriguez was shot on North 10th Street last early last Thursday. And, they say they have reason to believe there are people out there who could help solve this case.
Police say officers were called to Reading Hospital around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday morning for a report of a shooting victim seeking treatment.
"Officers responded and learned that the victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds," said Investigator Trevor Atkins, with the Reading Police Department.
According investigators, 32-year-old Orlando Rodriguez was shot in the 600 block of North 10th Street that morning.
Police say he was dropped off at the hospital, where he later died from his wounds.
Now, investigators are seeking answers.
"We recovered surveillance footage from our City owned cameras, and at the time of the incident it appears that there were individuals in the block that don't appear to be involved right now but may have witnessed something," said Atkins.
A makeshift memorial consisting of balloons, candles and flowers has been formed on the sidewalk on North 10th Street in Rodriguez's honor.
This is a sight which one neighbor 69 News reporters spoke with says is becoming all too common across the city.
"I almost cried, I don't even know who the people are, but it's sad to see that stuff," the neighbor commented.
And now, he's calling for unity.
"We are human beings," he states. "And we have to stay together and make sure everyone is good."
Police say they're are encouraging anyone with information, even if it is minor, to reach out to them. They also note that all tips can be submitted anonymously.