READING, Pa. - Reading police are looking for a man they say should be considered armed and dangerous.
Authorities charged Robert Saintkitts with first-degree murder and-third-degree murder after the homicide of Francisco Soto, Jr. in the area of N. 10th Street and Buttonwood Street, according to a news release from the Reading Police Department.
Police say Saintkitts shot the victim Soto multiple times, killing him, in late February.
"We still don't know motive at this point but they were in the same location. Saintkitts chased the victim West on Buttonwood Street," said Capt. Cheryl Pentheny with the Reading Police Department.
Saintkitts is not currently in custody and his whereabouts are unknown, and he should be considered armed and dangerous, Reading police said.
Police are asking any one with information about Saintkitts or the homicide to call the Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116.
Tips can also be sent anonymously through Crime Alert Berks by calling 1-877-373-9913 or by texting 847411 and starting your message with the word ALERTBERKS and then your tip.