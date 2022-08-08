READING, Pa. - The Reading Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for a man suspected in a deadly shooting.

Jayquan Miguel Sánchez is charged with homicide in the death of Quadell Spradley, according to a news release from city police. The shooting happened July 31 at the 1200 block of Church Street in the early morning hours of July 31.

Sánchez has not been located, and the Reading Police Department is requesting that anyone with information on his whereabouts contact the Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Alert Berks County’s anonymous tip line at 1(877) 373 -9913.

The deadly shooting was one of two homicides less than an hour apart in the early morning hours of July 31. Police have not said if the shootings, about two miles away, were related. Police announced earlier Monday they are looking for a suspect in the other July 31 shooting.

A third person was found shot dead less than 24 hours later, and that man also died of his injuries.